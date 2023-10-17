HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tight security arrangements in place for Rahul Gandhi’s visit Ramappa temple on Wednesday

October 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Goush Alam along with the CRPF officials on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements at the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet village of Telangana’s Mulugu district ahead of the scheduled visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to the 13th century temple on October 18, 2023.

The district police officials held a meeting with the CRPF officials to discuss the security measures for the visit of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his sister to the Ramappa temple on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Goush Alam, CRPF commandant Kamalesh, and other officials concerned. Mulugu MLA Seethakka was also present.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to flag off the Congress party’s bus yatra at the historic Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the poll-bound Telangana on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the bus yatra will cover as many as 8 Assembly constituencies in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and various other districts from October 18 to 20 in the first phase.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.