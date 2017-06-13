Tiger’s pugmarks spotted in Bela mandal

Bela forest officials on Tuesday spotted pugmarks of a tiger in Chandpall-Chaprala compartment 291. The big cat is assumed to have sauntered here along Penganga river from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in neighbouring Pandharkawda taluk of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.
The pugmarks were first seen on June 11 by villagers of Kogdur in Bela mandal. Another set of pug marks was reported on Tuesday morning by Pitgam villagers.
According to Bela Forest Range Officer Aruna, the tiger has climbed the Pitgaon hillock in Sonkhas section, going by the trail of its pug marks.“We have stationed our team in the vicinity and villagers have nothing to fear,” she told The Hindu.
