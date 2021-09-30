Tiger safari in zoo flooded, animals safe

Efforts being made to drain out water

Forest officials responsible for the Nehru Zoological Park on Wednesday took stock of the situation inside the zoo, precipitated by heavy rains for the past few days. Director, Zoo Parks, Siddhanand Kukrety along with curator V.V.L. Subhadra Devi inspected the heavy inflow into the zoo from the surplus weir of the Mir-Alam Tank adjacent to the Tiger Safari area, and the arch-bund of the lake.

The safari park and Singoji Pond areas were slightly inundated with flood water and efforts are being made to drain out water using diesel engines and removing debris and fallen trees manually.

A statement from the zoo said all the animals are safe in their respective enclosures with the zoo's veterinary team keeping constant vigil on the health of the wild animals.

Ms. Subhadra Devi assured maximum efforts to maintain hygiene inside the zoo.

Deliberations are on with the Irrigation Department and the GHMC on the possibility of diverting surplus channel as a permanent solution, the statement said.