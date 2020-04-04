TIFR, IISc launch website for credible content on the virus

At a time when a torrent of information on COVID-19 is being generated and spread from all corners of the world, a multi-institutional multi-lingual science communication initiative — CovidGyan — has been launched to deal with the information overload

The initiative is the brainchild of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). An outcome of this is the launch of the CovidGyan website (https://covid-gyan.in) to serve as a source of scientifically credible content related to COVID-19 related content.

More partners

Other prominent partners of this initiative include Vigyan Prasar, IndiaBioscience and the Bangalore Life Science Cluster, according to a release from the TIFR, Hyderabad.

Coordinating this initiative is Rajesh Gopakumar, director of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bangalore. He said that the CovidGyan initiative is “to create, curate and communicate scientifically credible and authentic COVID-19 related content and resources. The main target audience of the content is the general citizens as well as the scientifically curious who will like to keep abreast of developments”.

Satyajit Mayar, director of the National Centre for Biological Sciences, said that their effort at the time of COVID crisis would be to provide a holistic perspective on the situation people are in and seek appropriate solutions for the resolution of the crisis.

V. Chandrasekhar, director of TIFR-Hyderabad, said that the pandemic was affecting countries around the world and the situation required the scientific community to work together to meet several objectives.