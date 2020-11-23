TIF hails measures for industry in TRS manifesto

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 23:27 IST

The Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) has hailed measures proposed for industry by TRS in the party manifesto for the December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Welcoming proposals on electricity charges and motor vehicle tax, announced by Chief Minister and TRS president K.Chandrasekhar Rao while launching the manifesto on Monday, the TIF said they will help in the post-COVID recovery of industry.

In a statement, TIF president K.Sudhir Reddy and secretary M.Gopal Rao said industrial units, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), were impacted severely by the crisis triggered by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. In this backdrop, the Federation had appealed to the State government for relief in the minimum electricity charges for LT and HT power connections. “We are pleased to note this demand is being conceded by the Chief Minister and hope this positive step will benefit budding entrepreneurs and MSME industrialists,” they said.

TIF also expressed satisfaction with the waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax for transport vehicles for March to September. Together with the relief of 50% waiver of property tax and 90% reduction in late payment penalty, this should alleviate the burden of the distressed industrial segment, the Federation leaders said.

Stating that the TIF remains committed to the all-round progress of Telangana and would continue to work with the government, they said the Federation also welcomes the Chief Minister’s announcement on elevated ring roads and regional ring roads since improved connectivity will boost industrial efficiency. The release said TIF is a body of 30 industry associations and hundreds of industrialist entrepreneur members across Telangana.