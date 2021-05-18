Hyderabad

TIF donates oxygen concentrators

The Telangana Industrialists Federation has donated 40 oxygen concentrators to the State government.

TIF president K.Sudhir Reddy, joint secretary Mirupala Gopal Rao and member Seetala Sankara Rao on Tuesday met Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao and handed over the imported concentrators. They requested that the equipment be used in rural areas.

Commending the initiative of TIF, the Minister urged industrialists to come forward and support the government in the fight against the pandemic, a release from the Federation said. He also tweeted: “Many thanks to Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) for donating 40 oxygen concentrators to the government of Telangana. Appreciate your contribution”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 12:02:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/tif-donates-oxygen-concentrators/article34590469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY