Tier-II towns endowed with talent pool, better connectivity to drive nation’s development: KTR

October 07, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said the tier-II towns will be the key growth drivers for the nation’s economic development.

Warangal is likely to have high-speed rail connectivity in the next 10 years and set to emerge as a major tech-hub creating vast employment opportunities for local youths, he said while speaking at a function after inaugurating the Global Development Centre of Quadrant Technologies at the IT park in Madikonda here on Friday.

Once the proposed airport at Mamnoor was commissioned, the city would become a most sought-after destination for investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A host of factors like the presence of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal district, the availability of talent pool and better road and rail connectivity would catapult Warangal as a major tech and business hub on a par with Hyderabad, he remarked.

He suggested that the management of the Quadrant Technologies consider setting up their development centres in various tier-II towns in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to Bhimavaram and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, he said, “You may consider these towns and if needed I will speak to Jagananna (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) to get a piece of land for the centres.”

He added that irrespective of regions and States, the young talents should be nurtured and promoted to realise the full potential of the human resources for the nation’s development.

Later, the Minister made a whirlwind tour of the tri-cities — Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

During his daylong visit, the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a host of development works worth around ₹900 crore.

He inaugurated the R&B guest house, 15 MLD sewage treatment plant and Basthi Dawakhana at Bandham Cheruvu in Hanamkonda. He laid the foundation stone for renovation of existing bus stand in Hanamkonda.

Later, addressing a public meeting in Warangal, Mr. Rao, who is the BRS working president, said the BRS government was synonyms for welfare.

The Congress and the BJP represented lack of credibility and gimmicks, he alleged, exuding confidence that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would score a hattrick at the hustings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT