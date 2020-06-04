Tie up MNREGS funds with welfare works: CS

HYDERABAD

04 June 2020 22:42 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to prepare an action plan to tie up MNREGS funds with departmental developmental activities duly converging the available funds in the departments.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials on the convergence of MNREGS works in various departments here on Thursday. He asked the departments to identify works and prepare a seasonal calendar of works to take up under the MNREGS programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that maximum works be taken up under MNREGS and to tap more funds for the development of rural areas in a big way and provide maximum employment to the rural poor. Mr. Somesh Kumar emphasised the need to focus on government priority works in the villages like construction of grave yards - vaikuntadhamams, dump yards, Rythu vedikas, drying platforms (kallams), village parks, sheep/ cattle sheds, de-silting of feeder channels and irrigation distributaries, infrastructure in housing colonies etc., duly tying up with MNREGS works. He asked the departments to become an active partner in MNREGS works.

He also asked the departments to prepare standard designs and estimates to take up the works in a systematic way by preparing village, mandal and district wise plans.

Officials Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Smitha Sabharwal, Secretary to CM., Shobha, PCCF, Priyanka Varghese, OSD to C.M., Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner, PR & RD, Christina Chongthu, Commissioner, Tribal Welfare and the officials of R&B, Irrigation, Mission Baghiratha, Panchayat Raj departments participated in the meeting.

Haritha Haram

Meanwhile, the Chief presided over the State-level steering committee meeting on Haritha Haaram at BRK Bhavan here on Thursday and directed the officials to focus on plantation for the ensuing 6th phase of Haritha Haaram in the State. Various officials including Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance), Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary (T R&B), Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary EFST, Shobha, PCCF, Priyanka Varghese, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Janardhan Reddy, Secretary to Agriculture, Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner GHMC, and others attended.