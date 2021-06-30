TiE Sustainability Summit in October

HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) will host the TiE Sustainability Summit 2021 in October.

A three-day event, starting from October 4, TSS 2021 aims to create awareness of the importance of integrating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with entrepreneurship. The focus areas of discussion will be water, energy, agriculture and the role of technology in these areas.

According to the organisers, TSS 2021 will also feature a global multi-stakeholder platform for governments, multilateral organisations, development banks, corporates, investors, funds and start-ups to share solutions and resources towards collectively meeting the SDGs.

Highlighting the relevance of holding such a summit, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said towards achieving the desired results in implementing SDGs, multi stakeholders participation was important. He urged organisers and people associated with the implementation of SDGs to bring all the stakeholders on a single platform, a press release said.

Chair TSS 2021 and president of TiE Hyderabad Manohar Reddy said with the summit, Hyderabad could potentially become the destination for startups in the sustainability sector.