TiE Sustainability Summit begins

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 23:48 IST

‘World needs motivated entrepreneurs now more than ever’

TiE Sustainability Summit 2021 got under way on Monday with speakers at its inauguration, from the corporate world, government and members of the diplomatic corps, seeking to highlight how technology will help sharpen focus on sustainability while offering growth prospects for enterprises.

Addressing the three-day event’s opening virtually, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the world needed motivated entrepreneurs now more than before to help solve the biggest challenges humans have perhaps ever faced.

On specific opportunities around sustainability, he said the world’s most powerful countries will lay the foundation for a series of global policy changes at the upcoming COP 26 summit in Glasgow in November. “I believe these will be transformational and accelerate the economic opportunities arising out of the global effort to combat climate change,” he said, adding as technologies evolve rapidly these opportunities will translate into trillions of dollars of investments.

It will include next generation high efficiency solar panels, low carbon materials that make the largest offshore wind turbines affordable, main streaming of carbon capture technologies, various fit-for-purpose battery technologies, algorithm-driven smarter and distributed grids, electric mobility, and hydrogen related technologies. Of them, the game changing combination model for sustainability is that of solar generation and hydrogen production, he added.

The Adani Group will be tripling solar power generation capacity over the next four years. “Our renewables portfolio has reached the initial target of 25GW a full four years ahead of schedule. We are already the world’s largest solar power player. This puts us well on track to be the world’s largest renewable power generating company by 2030.”

Over the next decade, the group will invest over $20 billion in renewable energy generation. The overall organic and inorganic investments of the group across the entire green energy value chain would be in the range of $50-70 billion. This will include investments with potential partners for electrolyser manufacturing, backward integrations to secure the supply chain for solar and wind generation businesses and AI-based industrial cloud platforms, Mr.Adani said.

Ambassador of Costa Rica Claudio Ansorena said technology transfer from developed countries to developing countries becomes a crucial component of a climate action plan. It is in this context a coalition of India, Israel and Costa Rica that the summit sought to create becomes important. “We need to bring together the business communities before we miss the bus to save our planet,” he said

Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan listed the various measures of the State government to improve greenery, irrigation, agriculture as well as the power supply situation. Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel Rony Yedidia Clein addressed the summit, in which TiE Hyderabad and TiE Israel entered into an a MoU to foster business collaborations. TiE also announced ₹15 crore grant to support rural innovations.

The summit, which is being hosted by TiE Hyderabad, on Monday morning had 40,000 registrations from social enterprises across 55 countries and five continents. It will held virtually till October 6 and feature 225 speakers, 65 sessions over six tracks and 200 investors.