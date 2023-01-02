HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TiE Hyderabad gets first woman president

Rashida Adenwala takes over reins from Suresh Raju

January 02, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rashida Adenwala 

Rashida Adenwala 

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad got its first woman president in Rashida Adenwala, founder partner of integrated corporate secretarial and legal services firm, R & A Associates.

In a statement after assuming office as the president for 2023, Ms. Adenwala said TiE will continue to nurture startups through structured mentoring programmes, help startup entrepreneurs connect with domestic as well global investors by collaborating with various investment platforms and provide market access through its global network. The focus will also be on fostering entrepreneurship in tier 2 cities of Telangana.

Besides Ms. Adenwala, the new board for 2023 comprises Srini Chandupatla, co-founder, Manjeera Digital Systems as vice president; Suresh Raju, founder and partner Jupiter Alternative Investments Fund (immediate past president) and several members.

The new leadership will continue the momentum with a focus on impact-based initiatives, cross-chapter collaboration and building corporate partnerships, she said. TiE Hyderabad said every year it impacts more than 1,100 start-ups and 7,500 students, conducts around 100 events and activities to encourage and nurture next generation entrepreneurs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.