TiE Hyderabad gets first woman president

January 02, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad got its first woman president in Rashida Adenwala, founder partner of integrated corporate secretarial and legal services firm, R & A Associates.

In a statement after assuming office as the president for 2023, Ms. Adenwala said TiE will continue to nurture startups through structured mentoring programmes, help startup entrepreneurs connect with domestic as well global investors by collaborating with various investment platforms and provide market access through its global network. The focus will also be on fostering entrepreneurship in tier 2 cities of Telangana.

Besides Ms. Adenwala, the new board for 2023 comprises Srini Chandupatla, co-founder, Manjeera Digital Systems as vice president; Suresh Raju, founder and partner Jupiter Alternative Investments Fund (immediate past president) and several members.

The new leadership will continue the momentum with a focus on impact-based initiatives, cross-chapter collaboration and building corporate partnerships, she said. TiE Hyderabad said every year it impacts more than 1,100 start-ups and 7,500 students, conducts around 100 events and activities to encourage and nurture next generation entrepreneurs.