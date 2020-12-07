TiE global summit opens today

HYDERABAD

07 December 2020 22:13 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate the virtual summit

A three-day global summit being hosted by The Indus Entrepreneurs, Hyderabad, as a forum to deliberate on various aspects of entrepreneurship and featuring some of the well-known names from different walks of life as speakers will get underway on Tuesday.

It will be formally kicked off on December 8 and go on till December 10, non-stop 60 hours across time zones, the organisers said. The event is being conducted on an online platform in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant travel as well as social distancing restrictions world over.

Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the summit that will focus on issues faced by entrepreneurs, provide insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, and serve as a platform for funding.

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200 investors, 300 global speakers, 10 world leaders, over 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sportspersons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. Twenty five chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India and APAC will be represented at the summit, a release said.

TiE Hyderabad President Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: “with 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit we aim to help solve their most critical problems such as acquiring new customers in India and overseas, access to funding, mentors and board members.”

Matchmaking by AI

The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and access global customers through an Artificial Intelligence-based matchmaking platform to help sellers find buyers from among 20,000 attendees. According to the release, it will also help forge alliances and partnerships, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policymakers across the globe, besides providing investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives.

The organisers said around 200 global investors who have potential ability to invest about $250-500 million will be attending the summit.

Chairman of TiE Global Mahavir Sharma said “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is very unique initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform.”