Tide to raise headcount at GDC in city

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021 00:16 IST

London-headquartered digital business financial platform firm Tide plans to hire 180 engineering and product development talent as well as over 100 staff for roles such as customer support at its global development centre (GDC) in Hyderabad by this year.

It currently employs more than 100 people at the GDC here. The firm is also planning to hire another 50 people in areas such as marketing and support in India for its corporate office at Gurugram, a release on Wednesday said.

Chief Technology Officer Guy Duncan said, “As we look to scale globally, we have a growing need for the best technical talent, which is fortunately readily available in India. The Hyderabad centre is key to our ambitious global expansion plans, fuelling the constant innovation that is required for Tide to stay ahead.”

Advertising

Advertising

CEO Tide India Gurjodhpal Singh said, “While Tide’s global development centre in Hyderabad has a global mandate and role, it is integral to our India plans as well. It is a huge advantage to have such capability locally. I am confident the team will help us tune our offering better for Indian SMEs and deliver superior support to them when we roll out our offering here in India.”

Tide is in the process of bringing its platform to the Indian market with full-fledged market launch due in late 2021, the release said.