Tide to raise headcount at GDC in city

London-headquartered digital business financial platform firm Tide plans to hire 180 engineering and product development talent as well as over 100 staff for roles such as customer support at its global development centre (GDC) in Hyderabad by this year.
It currently employs more than 100 people at the GDC here. The firm is also planning to hire another 50 people in areas such as marketing and support in India for its corporate office at Gurugram, a release on Wednesday said.
Chief Technology Officer Guy Duncan said, “As we look to scale globally, we have a growing need for the best technical talent, which is fortunately readily available in India. The Hyderabad centre is key to our ambitious global expansion plans, fuelling the constant innovation that is required for Tide to stay ahead.”
CEO Tide India Gurjodhpal Singh said, “While Tide’s global development centre in Hyderabad has a global mandate and role, it is integral to our India plans as well. It is a huge advantage to have such capability locally. I am confident the team will help us tune our offering better for Indian SMEs and deliver superior support to them when we roll out our offering here in India.”
Tide is in the process of bringing its platform to the Indian market with full-fledged market launch due in late 2021, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath