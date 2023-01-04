Ticket sale begins for India’s first Formula E grand prix in Hyderabad

January 04, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two iconic motorsport names - McLaren and Maserati – will line-up on the Formula E grid in Hyderabad for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be held here next month, said Special Chief Secretary-MA&UD, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday.

“We are now among the few cities in the world to host the event which will help project Hyderabad as the best-chosen global destination for e-mobility and related manufacturing,” Mr. Arvind Kumar said in the presence of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India president Akbar Ebrahim and Ace Nxt Gen CEO Dilbagh Gill.

Ticket sale began on Wednesday for the championship, featuring the most powerful and efficient electric race cars, to be held on February 11 at the Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack here.

Tickets for the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, to be held alongside the picturesque Hussainsagar, are exclusively available on AceNxtGen (https://acenxtgen.com/) and BookMyShow.

The tickets have been divided into four categories based on the vantage points and seating proximity to the circuit — ₹10,000 for the ace grandstands, ₹6,000 for premium grandstands, ₹3,500 for charged grandstands and ₹1,000 for grandstands.

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said he is looking forward to the mega event with great enthusiasm. “I believe sustainable mobility is the future and Hyderabad will lead this charge from the front. Motorsport fans from across the world can now book tickets to witness the race and also explore the Happening Hyderabad,” he said.

“The Hyderabad E-Prix will be a one-of-a-kind sporting event that India has ever witnessed. The championship is the first Net Zero Sport since inception, and Ace Nxt Gen is actively working to race towards a future of sustainable mobility and technologies,” said Ace Nxt Gen founder Anil Chalamalasetty.