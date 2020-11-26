Thunderstorms forecast for Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department has forecast next two days of isolated heavy to very heavy thunderstorms in several parts of Telangana including the twin cities due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ across the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The day temperatures, therefore, are likely to come down a wee bit to 29 degree C from 30 degree C and night temperatures are expected to climb to 16 degree C from 14.1 degree in the capital. Adilabad recorded 11.7 degree C in the night.
Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the highest maximum temperature of 35.1 degree C was recorded at Lakkavaram Road (Suryapet) and lowest minimum temperature of 9.1 degree C recorded at Mominpet (Vikarabad). Within GHMC area, highest maximum temperature of 33.1 degree C was recorded at Asifnagar and lowest minimum temperature of 11.9 degree C was recorded at Central University.
