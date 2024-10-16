Thunderstorm alert in eight Telangana districts on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in eight districts in Telangana for Thursday.

According to the IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas across Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In Hyderabad, weather for the next 24 hours is set to remain generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, along with gusty winds, are likely in the city. Temperatures are expected to range between a high of 32°C and a low of 23°C, the bulletin added.

