Thundershowers soak Hyderabad city

Hyderabadis heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the city received brief but intense spell of rain towards the evening, which provided the much needed respite from heat. Many areas in and around the city were drenched in the unexpected thunder showers coupled with squalls.

The IMD observatory at the Begumpet airport recorded 17.8 millimetres of rain by 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The automatic weather stations in peripheral areas of the city too recorded considerable rainfall. Bolarum received 39.5 mm rainfall up to 8.30 p.m. Medchal recorded 23 mm and Qutbullahpur received 11 mm of rainfall.

GHMC received several complaints of fallen trees under the impact of high speed winds. At least 26 trees were uprooted in the city, resulting in heavy traffic jams, a news update from the corporation said. Six trees fell on Alwal-Bolarum stretch. One more tree collapsed near Administrative Staff College of India, at Khairatabad, while tree branches were broken and fell on the road at Borabanda.

Water stagnation too was reported from multiple localities. GHMC’s emergency and disaster response teams were pressed into service, to clear water stagnation and remove fallen branches and trees respectively.

However north Telangana boiled under sweltering heat on Tuesday, with temperatures spiralling up to 45 degrees Centigrade at a few places such as Adilabad, Nizamabad and Ramagundam. According to the Meteorological department data, weather stations at all the three aforementioned places have recorded over 45 degrees maximum temperature, with Adilabad topping the charts with 45.4 degrees.

Nalgonda recorded 44 degrees, while Medak, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Hanamkonda, Bhadrachalam sizzled at 43 degrees Centigrade. State capital recorded a maximum of 42 degrees.

Night time temperatures too have shot up phenomenally across the State, leaving little respite for people. The minimum temperature recorded during the previous 24 hours at Adilabad, Nizamabad and Khammam was 31 degrees , and in Hyderabad, it was 30 degrees.

