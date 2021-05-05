Thunder storm forecast across Telangana

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 22:34 IST

Light to heavy rains accompanied with thunder and lightning has been forecast across Telangana for the next few days due to a combination of cyclonic circulation and trough, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Cloudy sky with chances of thunder showers towards evening has been forecast for the twin cities. Temperatures recorded have been 37.6 degree C during the day and 25.6 degree C during the nights.

Maximum temperature is likely to come down to 36 degree C and no major change is expected in the minimum temperature.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also forecast light/moderate scattered rain/thunder for next three days. Highest rainfall of 25.5 mm was recorded at Bhootpur (Mahabubnagar) and highest maximum temperature of 40.7 degree C recorded at Nerella (Jagtial) and lowest minimum temperature of 21.1 degree C recorded at Devarayamjal (Medchal Malkajgiri).

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-41 degree C while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 22-24 degree C for next three days over many districts.

Within the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 8.8 mm was recorded at Marredpally, high maximum temperature of 36 degree C was recorded at Manikonda and lowest minimum temperature 22.9 degree was recorded at Tirumalagiri. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35-37 while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 22-24 degree C for next few days.

Moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) was also received at few places in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Kamareddy districts.

Light rainfall (2.4-15.5mm) was recorded at few places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts.