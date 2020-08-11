Three youths killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

11 August 2020

Victims were on bikes without helmets

Two teenagers were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on crashed into a road median at Pahadi Shareef here in the late hours of Sunday.

Overtaking lorry

Police said that the duo, Shashikanth(18) a student and his friend Sai Kiran (19) a carpenter from Kandikal Gate area in Uppuguda, were trying to overtake a lorry. “Shashikanth was riding the bike. It grazed past the lorry, as a result he lost control on the wheel and fell off the bike. They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,” police said, adding that the youngsters were not wearing helmets.

On Sunday morning, they went to Shadnagar and were returning home when the accident took place. A case was registered and the bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

Two-wheeler skids

Meanwhile, at Nallakunta, a 23-year-old private employee died on the spot after his bike skidded. The victim, Eric Antony Hitten, a resident of Nallakunta was going on his bike when the accident took place around 5 a.m. near Bajaj Electronics in the area. Investigators suspect that Eric was driving the bike at a high speed and suddenly applied brakes. As it was raining, and the road was slippery, the bike skidded and he died on the spot, police said. The victim was not wearing a helmet.

A case was registered and a probe is on.