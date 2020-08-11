Three youths killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Two teenagers were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on crashed into a road median at Pahadi Shareef here in the late hours of Sunday.
Overtaking lorry
Police said that the duo, Shashikanth(18) a student and his friend Sai Kiran (19) a carpenter from Kandikal Gate area in Uppuguda, were trying to overtake a lorry. “Shashikanth was riding the bike. It grazed past the lorry, as a result he lost control on the wheel and fell off the bike. They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,” police said, adding that the youngsters were not wearing helmets.
On Sunday morning, they went to Shadnagar and were returning home when the accident took place. A case was registered and the bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy at the Osmania General Hospital morgue.
Two-wheeler skids
Meanwhile, at Nallakunta, a 23-year-old private employee died on the spot after his bike skidded. The victim, Eric Antony Hitten, a resident of Nallakunta was going on his bike when the accident took place around 5 a.m. near Bajaj Electronics in the area. Investigators suspect that Eric was driving the bike at a high speed and suddenly applied brakes. As it was raining, and the road was slippery, the bike skidded and he died on the spot, police said. The victim was not wearing a helmet.
A case was registered and a probe is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath