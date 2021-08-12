Three youths held for house burglaries

Police recover booty worth ₹ 9.63 lakh from their possession

Three members of a house burglary gang were arrested by the Rachakonda police here on Wednesday evening. Police recovered 14.5 tolas of gold ornaments, a sports bike, two mobile phones and ₹ 9.63 lakh from their possession.

The accused are Shaik Waseem (22), a driver from Nizamabad; Shaik Ameer (22), a mechanic from Adilabad and Shaik Feroz (21), a mason from Kanchanbagh. Police said that on July 27, the gang gained access to the house of Gummudala Mallesh at Visakhanagar, Meerpet by breaking open the main door lock and stole gold and silver ornaments worth about ₹70,000 and escaped with the booty. Later they broke into the house of one Naroju Kumara Swamy in the same area and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹40,000.

Further, on August 2, the gang gained ingress into the house of Dr. Vidyanand Arya at Srikrishna Colony, Meerpet and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and net cash all worth about ₹25.10 lakh. Based on their complaints, cases were registered and a special team was formed to detect the cases. Accordingly, the special team with the help of Meerpet police launched a probe and took the accused into custody.