Three youths booked for harassing actor

Later, she approached police with a petition to withdraw the complaint

Three youngsters were booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday for allegedly stalking and harassing a 20-year-old actor from Manikonda.

Police said that around 12 a.m. when the actor was waiting outside Club Rouge for her car, parked by a valet, three persons came in a car and passed comments on her. Later, when they followed her to some distance, she stopped and got down from the vehicle and confronted them, an officer said.

“When she started questioning them, people gathered and caught one Mobin from Musheerabad, while two others escaped,” he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the actor, a case under Sections 354 (D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code were registered. Later in the day, the victim again approached the police and gave a petition to withdraw the complaint.