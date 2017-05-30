Three years of Telangana have left all disappointed: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that all those who fought for statehood to Telangana are left deeply disappointed now as there has been no change in the fortunes of any section of people in the new State.

Speaking at a round table conference organised by Telangana Journalists Vedika on three years of Telangana here on Tuesday, he remarked that governance in the new State was moving on the lines of autocracy and the sacrifices of 98% of people were being belied. “Farmers, farm workers, tribals, dalits, minorities, students, unemployed youth, private employees and others are a disappointed lot as they are not even being allowed to question the government about their expectations,” the TPCC chief said.

He accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of destroying all systems of democracy and biding his time with false propaganda on welfare and development of people. He alleged that corruption was high in the State in all pet projects of the government including Mission Bhagiratha. The farming community was in deep distress, unable to get even support price for their produce.

Stating that the movement for statehood to Telangana was carried out with the sole aim for formation of Telangana, chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee M. Kodandaram said it was run purely on democratic principles . However, no section in the State now had an opportunity to agitate on those lines in support of their demands as the voices against the government were being stifled in different ways.

He suggested that preventing misuse of funds in the name of projects would make the double bedroom housing scheme an easy task to the government. The TJAC would intensify its agitation in support of people's needs including restoration of Dharna Chowk.

Former MP of CPI Azeez Pasha, former MLA of CPI (M) Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy of TDP, Y. Laxminarayana of the BJP, and Shivakumar of the YSR Congress also spoke.