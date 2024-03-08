GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old killed in road mishap in Telangana

The accident was reported on the Himayatsagar service road when the family was heading back from Moinabad.

March 08, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old girl died and two others sustained minor injuries in a road mishap on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Shibra Fatima, who was travelling in a SUV with seven others. 

The accident was reported on the Himayatsagar service road when the family was heading back from Moinabad. “Their SUV had a head-on collision with a water tanker coming from the opposite direction. Fatima got a head injuries after which she was rushed to a hospital where she passed away while undergoing treatment,” police said. The body, after postmortem in Osmania Hospital, has been handed over to the family for the final rites. 

Two families were travelling in the car. Fatima’s parents - Saleem and Jabeen Begum - sustained minor injuries. Both are currently admitted in the hospital and will be discharged soon, the official added. All others in the car escaped unhurt. 

The police have registered the case under the Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also arrested the water tank driver and seized his vehicle. 

