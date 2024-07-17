GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old boy receives portion of mother’s liver at OGH

Published - July 17, 2024 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Hyderabad have successfully performed a ‘living-donor liver transplant’, where a three-year-old boy received a portion of his mother’s liver.

The child, hailing from Konda Vanamala village in Khammam district, was suffering from liver failure and congenital biliary atresia, a condition where bile ducts are abnormally narrow, blocked, or absent. The surgery was performed on July 3 by Dr. Madhusudan and his Surgical Gastroenterology team. Both mother and child made a good recovery and were discharged on July 16. “So far this year, 30 liver transplants, including eight paediatric cases, have been successfully performed at Osmania General Hospital,” a release said.

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha took to X and congratulated the doctors. “Government hospitals are providing top-of-the-line health services, making healthcare affordable and accessible for all,” he said.

