Three workers killed at under-construction site in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally Housing Board Colony

September 07, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a horrific incident on Thursday morning (September 7), three workers lost their lives while a few others sustained injuries when the scaffolding of an under-construction building gave way. The incident occurred as the laborers were working on the scaffolding of construction site. Blocks of bricks and pieces of wood lay scattered on the road till afternoon.

According to the police, the labourers were carrying out their routine tasks on the sixth floor of the building when the wooden logs they were utilising for construction suddenly dislodged, causing them to plummet from the sixth floor to the ground below.

“Two of the laborers died on the spot, while the third victim succumbed to injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital,” said D. Venkatesh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) Police Station.

The officer further revealed that the wooden logs may have become compromised due to the recent heavy rainfall in the region.

