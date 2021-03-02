Three woman scientists bag awards

They were honoured on National Science Day

Three young woman scientists — M. Sai Kiran, DST Inspire Fellow from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Anantapur, (Work on ‘Self-assembled PVA-based hydrogel beads for effective defluoridation of groundwater), Jagriti Singh, research scholar, Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering, IISc, Bengaluru (Work on ‘The Optical Wrestle: Why Is Black Silica Better than Black Silicon?) and S. Mamatha, research scholar, Centre for Ceramic Processing, ARCI, Hyderabad (Work on 3D printing of ceramics – An emerging technology) — bagged the top three prizes in the ‘Technology and Innovation Talks’ organized on ‘National Science Day’ by International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) here.

The contest was held as part of golden jubilee celebrations of Department of Science and Technology (DST) on virtual platform with about 68 contestants from all over country participating. Scholars were evaluated based on a three-minute presentation on their area of research backed by two slides and demo videos from diverse topics. A panel of eminent professors and senior scientists chose the winners based on the novelty, scientific/technical content and relevance to societal needs.

Earlier, CSIR-CCMB Director Rakesh K. Mishra delivered the ‘National Science Day’ talk ‘The Science, Development and Deployment of Vaccines’ where he spoke on the challenge, the exciting science, the rigour and practical aspect of deploying a usable vaccine in the current pandemic situation.

ARCI Director G. Padmanabham urged the young researchers to elevate their curiosity not only in understanding the scientific phenomena but also the social circumstances in which they live. He also released 10 “Science and Technology demo videos for students” based on the institute technology developments. These are to be circulated to schools (www.arci.res.in). Chairman of the National Science Day organizing committee P.K. Jain and ARCI senor scientist Pramod H Borse, also spoke, according to a press release.