Three-way partnership on sustainable aviation fuel

March 25, 2022 21:13 IST

Boeing, SpiceJet and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum to work on leveraging SAF supply

Boeing, SpiceJet and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum on Friday said that they are working together to explore opportunities for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry.

The companies will work to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet, they said in a joint statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Noting that SpiceJet is at the forefront in leading initiatives for reduction of carbon footprint, CMD Ajay Singh said, “This expanded work with Boeing, with whom we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with IIP, who are frontrunners for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations.”

SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65% over the fuel’s life cycle with the potential to reach 100% in future. It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviation over the next 20-30 years, the release said.

“Our Institute is the first and currently the only organisation in India developing a fully indigenous SAF...,” CSIR-IIP Director Anjan Ray said. Made from several feedstocks, SAF is certified for commercial use and can be blended with traditional jet fuel without modifications to air planes, engines or fuelling infrastructure.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte sought to highlight the significance of such strategic partnerships within the Indian aerospace ecosystem to decarbonise the industry.