Three trees at rail depot get fresh lease of life

Hacking off well grown trees left, right and centre in the name of road-widening is routine. But here is a unique case of a government institution making a special effort to protect three big trees and translocating them to an alternate location, rather than choosing the easy ‘chop off’ option.

Even more heartwarming is the fact that employees of South Central Railway’s (SCR)-Kacheguda maintenance coaching depot pooled money to fund the translocation exercise with the help of an external expert.

“We have spent a considerable part of our careers under the shade of these trees and could not think of cutting them down. But, we needed the space for constructing an extra goods line in view of the rising demand for transport of perishables,” explained Coaching Depot Officer G. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday.

Once it was decided to relocate the trees, he spread the word among his staff and everyone pooled in amounts ranging from ₹200 to ₹3,000 or more. “We had to put a halt to the contribution once we reached ₹50,000 or I am sure we could have easily collected up to ₹80,000. Everyone was so enthusiastic,” he added.

These Bottle Palm trees were planted in 2006 and since then have grown to near seven feet tall but were coming in the way of the proposed construction line necessary to tackle increasing freight movements through Kisan Rails. Mr. Rao and his colleagues planned the translocation on September 16, collected the money for hiring labour to dig up pits, earth-moving excavator and a crane, contacted the tree translocation expert and finished the job in seven hours flat the following day.

The three trees were moved to less than a kilometre away within the same premises near another building and it will take two months to monitor their survival post-translocation.

This exercise caught the attention of top officials too. “It is exemplary how the coaching depot did this work voluntarily. We want to protect our environment even while pursuing growth and expansion plans,” said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.