Three tipplers wounded in car accident

13 December 2021 19:18 IST

In yet another case of suspected drunken-driving accident, three youngsters were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a road median on the National Highway No. 44 at Kompally on Sunday night.

The youngsters, Sai Srinivas (26), Srikanth (25) and Pawan (26), all residents of Armoor, were coming to Hyderabad for some work and all the three were under the influence of alcohol. When tested, the Blood Alcohol Concentration of Srinivas, who was behind the steering wheel, was recorded at 180 mg/100 ml, while the BAC of Srikant and Pawan, was 30 mg/100 ml and 40 mg/100 ml, respectively.

Pet-Basheerabad police said that the accident took place around 11.30 p.m. and the trio escaped with minor injuries. A case was registered and a probe is on.

