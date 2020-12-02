Three-tier security at counting centres

People not allowed to gather at least 200 metres from strong rooms, traffic diverted

A three-tier security of CRPF, City Armed Reserve Police, and City Civil police, has been provided at all the counting centres across the city.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, who along with other senior officials inspected 15 GHMC ballot counting centres in the jurisdictions, said that an ACP rank officer was deployed at each centre, who is monitoring the situation round-the-clock. An Additional DCP rank officer has been appointed for every three counting centres.

“Each strong room was sealed in the presence of a video record as per the orders of the State Election Commissioner. We will set up a police outpost, a control room, and a small media point near each centre,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that people are not allowed to gather at least 200 metres from the strong rooms and traffic was also diverted.

“Political parties are requested not to take out victory rallies for at least 48 hours after the counting day,” he said, adding that each ballot box from the strong room is moved to the counting table with police escort.

“We are making all arrangements for re-polling in Old Malakpet,” he said.

Earlier, Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda, V.C. Sajjanar and Mahesh M. Bhagwat, reviewed the security arrangements at counting centres in their limits.