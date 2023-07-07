Three-tier security arrangement in place for PM’s maiden visit to Warangal on July 8

July 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - WARANGAL

The historic city of Warangal turned into a virtual fortress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on Saturday.

Police threw a multi-layered security blanket in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet by deploying more than 3,587 police personnel for bandobust duty in coordination with the elite Special Protection Group (SPG).

Personnel of the Greyhounds, the anti-naxal force, and anti-sabotage teams form part of the three-tier security arrangement.

A 20-km radius in and around Warangal and Hanamkonda was declared ‘no-fly zone’ as part of tight security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s maiden visit to Warangal.

Sector-wise in-charge officers were appointed to oversee smooth movement of the Prime Minister’s convoy from Mamnoor airstrip to Bhadrakali temple and the Arts & Science College grounds in Hanamkonda, where the Prime Minister is slated to address a public meeting.

The police announced traffic diversions in the tri-cities and designated certain parking spaces for vehicles coming to the public meeting from various districts on Saturday.

During his less-than-three-hour visit to the city, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for different development projects worth ₹6,100 crore, including 176-km-long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore and the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet.

