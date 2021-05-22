Three Thai cryogenic tankers arrive in Hyderabad

Three tankers had already reached here earlier and the remaining were promised to be delivered once the cyclonic storm subsides in the Bay of Bengal.

Three cryogenic tankers of liquid medical oxygen landed in the city from Bangkok in an Indian Air Force aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

They were received at the Begumpet Air Force Station by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and immediately despatched to railway container terminal at Sanatnagar for onward movement to Odisha by a train for oxygen filling.

These tankers were part of the 11 tanks promised by Infrastructure giant, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) as a part of corporate social responsibility activity, and imported from Thailand.

