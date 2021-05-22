Hyderabad

Three Thai cryogenic tankers arrive in Hyderabad

Three cryogenic tankers of liquid medical oxygen landed in the city from Bangkok in an Indian Air Force aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

They were received at the Begumpet Air Force Station by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and immediately despatched to railway container terminal at Sanatnagar for onward movement to Odisha by a train for oxygen filling.

These tankers were part of the 11 tanks promised by Infrastructure giant, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) as a part of corporate social responsibility activity, and imported from Thailand.

Three tankers had already reached here earlier and the remaining were promised to be delivered once the cyclonic storm subsides in the Bay of Bengal.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 12:34:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-thai-cryogenic-tankers-arrive-in-hyderabad/article34624330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY