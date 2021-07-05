Three teenage girls found dead in a lake in Nirmal district

The trio reportedly went near the lake to take selfies and accidentally fell in the water and drowned.

Three teenage girls were found dead in a lake on the outskirts of their village at Singangaon in Tanur mandal of Nirmal district here on July 5.

The victims were identified as Sunitha, 16, her sister Vaishali, 14, and their cousin Anjali, 15.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ch. Praveen Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Nirmal, said that on July 4 evening, the trio went near the lake to reportedly take selfies and accidentally fell in the water and drowned. When the girls did not return home, their family members lodged a missing complainant at the police station and a search operation was launched.

“Today morning, villagers noticed the bodies floating in the lake and alerted family members and police. Soon a team was rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies,” he said.

The bodies were identified and sent to Government Hospital, Bhainsa, for autopsy. They will be handed over to the family members for last rites.

Anjali was a native of neighbouring Maharashtra and had come to Singangoan to visit her relatives.

Although prima facie evidence suggests it was a case of accidental drowning, the police will probe all angles to rule out suspicions, Mr. Kumar said.