Three teachers test COVID-positive in Yadagirigutta

YADAGIRIGUTTA

05 September 2021 01:06 IST

Three teachers at the Zilla Parishad High School, Wangapally, in Yadagirigutta mandal tested COVID-19 positive, District Education Officer Chaitanya Jaini said on Saturday.

It is learnt that the school headmaster first developed fever, got tested on Friday and the results turned positive.

Two other teachers who had moved closely with the headmaster on feeling feverish got tested on Saturday and their samples too tested positive.

All the three teachers diagnosed with COVID, quarantined themselves at their homes and are undergoing medication, the officer said.

Other teachers at the school were also advised isolation. However, it is not clear whether the teachers were symptomatic or fully vaccinated, and if any students contracted the virus during the four days of school.

According to officials in the District Medical & Health Office, infections were reported on different days and hence all the staff and students who attended schools were advised home isolation.