Three students test positive at UoH

With several students testing positive for COVID after the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was opened for academic activity, the administration has asked students to strictly follow the guidelines or the varsity would be compelled to return to a more strict policy regarding in-person classes.
“Needless to say, this will also slow down the approach of the Task Force in recommending a gradual, and staggered return to the campus by all students,” warned Prof. Vinod Pavarala of the UoH Task Force in a statement here.
He said that several instances of violations of COVID appropriate behaviour by students have come to the attention like mixing in close proximity with other students without facial masks and leaving the isolation facility for departments before the mandatory 7-day period ends.
He said three M.Sc. students in the School of Life Sciences have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days. They are among the post-graduate students in their final semester that the Task Force had permitted to return to the campus in phases so that they complete the laboratory and practical work before they graduate in June.
The varsity has so far, permitted over 700 research scholars and Master’s students to return to the campus to resume essential academic work.
