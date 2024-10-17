GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three students from families relocated from Musi given admission in residential school

Published - October 17, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three students, belonging to two families who have been shifted from the Musi river bed, have been given admission in a Telangana Residential School, through initiative from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Urban Community Development wing, a note informed on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Madhavi from Class VII, Sireesha from Class VIII and Tejaswi from Class V got admission in the Government Residential School at Saroornagar, without any formal entrance test, the note said.

Telangana govt. urged to prioritise rehabilitation over displacement for people affected by Musi riverfront project

Published - October 17, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.