Three students from families relocated from Musi given admission in residential school

Three students, belonging to two families who have been shifted from the Musi river bed, have been given admission in a Telangana Residential School, through initiative from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Urban Community Development wing, a note informed on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Madhavi from Class VII, Sireesha from Class VIII and Tejaswi from Class V got admission in the Government Residential School at Saroornagar, without any formal entrance test, the note said.