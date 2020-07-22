Three SCR workers killed as train engine knocks them down

HYDERABAD

22 July 2020 22:07 IST

They were part of group of 12 workers engaged in painting a bridge near Vikarabad

In a tragic incident, three South Central Railways employees were killed on the spot on Wednesday near Vikarabad, after a train engine rammed them while they were working on a railway bridge.

According to the Government Railway Police, who are investigating the case, the accident took place around 2 km from Vikarabad town. Police said that around 12 workers of the Bridge Management System of the SCR and their supervisor were engaged in painting a bridge near Vikarabad. Between 11.45 a.m. and 12 noon, a train engine rammed them while they were working. The engine was moving from Vikarabad to Hyderabad. Police said that the workers were unaware of the movement of trains or engines on the route.

The victims have been identified as Pratap Reddy (58), a resident of B N Reddy Nagar; Naveen (34) and Shamsheer Ali (25), both residents of Secunderabad. The trio had travelled to Vikarabad to execute the work assigned to them. They purportedly did not inform the local stations of their presence in the area.

“The engine driver did not know about them working there. For the workers, the engine suddenly appeared and hit them. All the three persons died on the spot. Apart from them, there are no casualties and nobody has suffered injuries. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem,” said GRP sub-inspector.

GRP Superintendent B Anuradha said that the locopilot is not at fault and has not been arrested.