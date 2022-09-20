Three railway workers fatally hit by train in Peddapalli district

Three railway track maintenance personnel including two contract workers were killed when a speeding train hit them while carrying out maintenance works on the railway tracks at Kothapalli village in Peddapalli district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Durgaiah, a railway track man, and Srinivas and Venu, both contract workers, sources said. They apparently did not notice the fast approaching train while greasing track components as part of routine track maintenance work at around 4 p.m.

They were fatally knocked down by the Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express train within seconds, sources added.

The accident site presented a gory picture with the mutilated body parts of the victims strewn along the railway tracks.

One of the victims hailed from Mahabubabad and the remaining from Peddapalli district.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel registered a case and are investigating.