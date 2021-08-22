Three pumps of Mallannasagar tested

SIDDIPET

22 August 2021

Injustice meted out to them, say project oustees

Finally, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream came true. Godavari water was lifted from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to Mallannasagar, one of the biggest reservoirs in Telangana.

In the wee hours of Sunday, as pumps were being tested by engineer-in-chief Hari Ram and others, water gushed out of the vents. Out of the eight motors, three pumps were tested and would run for about 24 hours to ascertain that there were no technical snags. Each motor will pump 0.1 tmc ft water if it is run for a day and it was stated that by Monday morning, 0.3 tmc ft water would flow into the reservoir.

“The CM’s programme will be finalised in the next one week or 10 days. Meanwhile, we will test all the pumps,” said an irrigation official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, as officials were in a jubilant mood having succeeded in getting all the villages under Mallannasagar vacated with not many problems, oustees were found sulking, and their outburst was open on social media. Many said that injustice was meted out to them and no one even bothered.

“Our MLA (M. Raghunandan Rao) promised during his election campaign that oustees will be paid compensation on a par with those who lost land for irrigation projects at Siddipet and Gajwel. Where has he vanished?” asked an oustee from Toguta.

“Officials worked on a war footing to see that all oustees vacate the villages. These are the same people who promised that villagers will be asked to leave only after handing over keys to the new houses. But, this promise was not fulfilled in case of several oustees. Where should they go now and what will be their fate?,” questioned another oustee.

Some oustees suggested that the officials who worked for Mallannasagar be accommodated in the houses constructed at Mutrajpally to understand the problems being faced by the residents there.