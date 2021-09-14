Hyderabad

Three pubs seized

Hyderabad district administration, in conjunction with the Panjagutta police, on Tuesday seized three pubs operating near the Begumpet Metro Station, police said.

According to Panjagutta inspector M Niranjan Reddy, the pubs are Lisbon Restrobar, High Fi, and Purple Hazee. Police said that they were allegedly creating nuisance and indulging in obscenity.

“There were around 15 cases booked under Sections 294 and 370 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), for nuisance and obscenity. A letter was written to the Special Executive Magistrate and the in the presence of revenue officials, we have seized the property,” Mr Reddy said, adding that the pubs were tenants of the Country Club, which was not connected to the case.

The pubs are in Khairtabad mandal.


