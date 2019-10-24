Three panels formed since 2018 to deal with TSRTC issues

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation has witnessed as many as three committees being constituted by the government to look into its affairs since July last year.The first instance was when the then Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy announced in August the constitution of an ‘expert committee’ which would study the functioning of the transport juggernaut and make recommendations on performance improvement and revenue generation.The 10-member expert committee comprised officials from the TSRTC, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, professors from IIT – Delhi and Administrative Staff College of India, among others.

According to data obtained under the Right to Information Act by transport researcher GSR Chaitnaya, while the expert committee met eight times from August 10, 2018 and May 10, 2019, a report which was expected to submit in three months, has not seen the light of day.

An RTI request filed to obtain a copy of the report, and minutes of meetings did not yield any result as it was denied after TSRTC invoked Section 8 (1) (d) of the RTI Act, claiming that it is ‘confidential’ and ‘no larger public interest in involved’.

Touching upon the report, a TSRTC source who did not wish to be identified said, “We do not have any idea whether the report was completed.”

Panel dissolved

The second committee with a similar mandate was formed before the State-wide TSRTC strike in early October.

The three-member committee comprised Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao and Sunil Sharma. However, with talks between this committee and the TSRTC Joint Action Committee broke down, the committee was dissolved. The latest committee constituted on Tuesday comprises in-charge TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Executive Directors. However, trade union leaders pointed out that strike notices were sent to TSRTC management which include MD and the EDs. Speaking to The Hindu, E Ashok from the National Mazdoor Union, which is in support of the TSRTC JAC said: The notices were served to the management, who include the very people who will now negotiate with trade unions. Committees have been formed in the past but eventually, nothing has happened. This committee was formed after Ministers consulted each other. Nobody knows what the expert committee report says. We don’t have access to it.