Three OMC students, alumnus test positive

Test results of close contacts awaited; junior doctors demand more tests, accommodation

Junior doctors in Telangana are spending anxious moments with at least three more medical students and an alumnus of Osmania Medical College testing positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, one post graduate (PG) student of the college had tested positive.

All of them stay in the OMC hostel at Koti with two of the PG students being roommates. Test results of their close contacts are awaited.

Worried for families

Concerned about their safety and that of their family members, junior doctors who attend patients in government hospitals have demanded more tests to be conducted on healthcare professionals. They have also sought separate accommodation facilities so that their families are not exposed to the risk of virus, and reintroduction of mandatory quarantine for healthcare professionals.

The first case was that of a gynecology PG student from the college who attended patients at a government hospital. Thereafter, her roommate, too, tested positive. Two other PG students are day scholars.

Officials said 17 batchmates of the gynaecology student and her hostel mates will be tested. Though the hostel was sanitised, decision to close it or declare it as a containment zone is yet to be taken.

Alumnus mystery

“Contacts of the PG students were shifted to an unoccupied floor in a new hostel. Their belongings too were shifted to the new rooms,” said a student who stays at the college hostel. College authorities are now investigating out how the alumnus managed to stay in the hostel as he did not have the permission.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association president K.U.N. Vishnu said that accommodation has to be provided to healthcare professionals to protect their families. “We are and will continue to work in the hospital. But why should we put our families at risk? Earlier, one-third of the workforce was quarantined for 5-6 days. That must be reintroduced,” he demanded.

Officials said that the quarantine is still implemented in COVID-19 care centres, including Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital. “All standard protocols were initiated. We will follow Union Health Ministry’s guidelines to quarantine healthcare professionals. We are also providing safety gear to our professionals. Anyone working in a ward, such as emergency ward, where time to screen patients is less, we ask them to use personal protective equipment,” an official said.