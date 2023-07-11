Three OGH doctors, stuck in HP floods, safe

July 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated July 13, 2023 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three doctors from Osmania General Hospital (OGH), along with two of their friends, were stuck in heavy rains that have lashed Himachal Pradesh. After having no contact with friends and family, the group has finally been traced and is currently safe in Manali.

Health Minister Harish Rao instructed officials of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to track the group and escort them back safely to Hyderabad.

The group had travelled to Himachal Pradesh for a vacation. Dr. Banoth Kamal Lal, Dr. Rohith Suri, Dr. Srinivas, all from the general surgery department of OGH, and two of their friends Nishanth and Gopi, had reached there on June 28 and had a return flight to Hyderabad via Delhi on July 10.

Venkat, one of the doctors’ friends, said that their last contact with the group was on July 8 when they said that they could not reach the airport due to heavy rains and flood-like situation. In that conversation, they informed their friends that they were staying at Hotel Grand Krisa in Manali and planning to go to a higher altitude to get relief from the rains. After that, their mobile phones were unreachable and there was no contact.

Considering the situation, the doctors started spreading information about their friends on social media. On Tuesday, Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office responded to one of the tweets asking for contact details. “After we shared the details, we got a call from Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Officials there said they will trace the missing doctors out and bring them to Delhi safely,” added Venkat.

