Three officers promoted to DGP rank

Hyderabad

20 December 2021 20:02 IST

Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta and two senior IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

The senior officers are Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and CID Chief Govind Singh. An order copy issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Monday stated that the promoted officers will be retained in the same posts.

Advertising

Advertising