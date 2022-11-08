Three of a family killed, six others injured as SUV rams into parked lorry on Warangal-Khammam highway

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple and their 14-year-old son were killed, and six others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on the roadside at DC Thanda near Wardhannapet early this morning.

The ghastly road accident took place on the Khammam-Warangal highway when the SUV driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the stationary lorry due to poor visibility caused by fog, sources said.

The police identified the deceased as 45-year-old builder of Perikawada in Warangal Krishna Reddy, his 35-year-old wife Varalakshmi, and 14-year-old son Venkatasai Reddy.

Six other occupants of the SUV, including four children, sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Mr. Krishna Reddy along with his family members was returning home from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, from where he originally hails, in the ill-fated SUV after attending a religious event when tragedy struck the trio.