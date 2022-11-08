Three of a family killed, six others injured as SUV rams into parked lorry on Warangal-Khammam highway

It is suspected poor visibility due to fog unsighted the driver

P. Sridhar WARANGAL
November 08, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple and their 14-year-old son were killed, and six others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on the roadside at DC Thanda near Wardhannapet early this morning.

The ghastly road accident took place on the Khammam-Warangal highway when the SUV driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the stationary lorry due to poor visibility caused by fog, sources said.

The police identified the deceased as 45-year-old builder of Perikawada in Warangal Krishna Reddy, his 35-year-old wife Varalakshmi, and 14-year-old son Venkatasai Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Six other occupants of the SUV, including four children, sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. Their condition was stated to be stable.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Krishna Reddy along with his family members was returning home from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, from where he originally hails, in the ill-fated SUV after attending a religious event when tragedy struck the trio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app