ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family killed in lorry-car collision in Khammam district

June 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KHAMMAM/WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons— a middle-aged man, his daughter and granddaughter—died on the spot and two others sustained injuries after a lorry hit their car on Khammam-Thallada highway at Stage Pinapaka in Khammam district’s Wyra mandal on Friday afternoon.

Police said the speeding lorry hit the car head on and dragged it for a few metres on the busy highway. The deceased were identified as Azmeera Rambabu (50), his 26-year-old daughter and his one-year-old granddaughter. They belonged to a tribal hamlet in Kallur mandal and were returning home from the temple town of Basar in Nirmal district, sources said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Khammam and the condition of one of them was serious.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tractor falls into well

In a separate incident, a farmer drowned when the tractor he was driving fell into an agricultural well at Lingapuram village in Chennaraopeta mandal of Warangal district on Friday morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US