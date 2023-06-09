HamberMenu
Three of a family killed in lorry-car collision in Khammam district

June 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KHAMMAM/WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons— a middle-aged man, his daughter and granddaughter—died on the spot and two others sustained injuries after a lorry hit their car on Khammam-Thallada highway at Stage Pinapaka in Khammam district’s Wyra mandal on Friday afternoon.

Police said the speeding lorry hit the car head on and dragged it for a few metres on the busy highway. The deceased were identified as Azmeera Rambabu (50), his 26-year-old daughter and his one-year-old granddaughter. They belonged to a tribal hamlet in Kallur mandal and were returning home from the temple town of Basar in Nirmal district, sources said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Khammam and the condition of one of them was serious.

Tractor falls into well

In a separate incident, a farmer drowned when the tractor he was driving fell into an agricultural well at Lingapuram village in Chennaraopeta mandal of Warangal district on Friday morning.

