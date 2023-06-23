Three of a family die by suicide in Telangana’s Khammam

June 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KHAMMAM

A couple and their teenage daughter died allegedly by suicide at a mango orchard in Kotha Karaigudem in Khammam district’s Penuballi mandal around Thursday midnight. The deceased were identified as P. Venkatakrishna Rao (45), wife Suhasini (38) and their daughter Amrutha (18) of Kotha Karaigudem.

The deceased couple are survived by a son, an employee at a Bengaluru-based private firm. According to police, the chronic health issues of Suhasini, who recently underwent a surgery to remove a tumour at a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tiruvuru, might have drove them to take the drastic step.

Local farmers found the bodies in the orchard, which adjoins their agricultural field, in the early hours of Friday and alerted the police. The VM Banjar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Those having suicidal tendencies can contact Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline at 8142020033/44 or at 040 66202000/2001.